Benjamin Hunter Womack crossed over to join his spiritual family on December 14, 2021 peacefully at home with loved ones.

A lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, he was beloved by those who knew him, an exemplary, true southern gentleman.

Born in the “blizzard of 51” to Eloise H. and B. Frank Womack, they are joined together once again in their heavenly places.

Ben was the third generation of Womack’s to reside in Murfreesboro and be a member of FUMC. He was active in the music ministry from an early age. He attended Campus School and graduated from Central High in 1969, then to MTSU majoring in Economics. Ben completed Vanderbilt University Tennessee Young Bankers School in 1979 and LSU School of Banking in 1984. He began his banking career at Murfreesboro Bank and Trust as a teller progressing into management until 1992. He then began employment for the Rutherford County Property Assessors office until his retirement. He was extremely motivated to overcome the circumstances of disabilities positively and with dignity.

Ben is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Melanie; sons, Hunter (Miranda) and Matt Womack; dear sister, Lucy Womack (Bill) Whitsell; grandchildren, Helen, Nicholas, Annabelle, and Hugh Womack.

Due to circumstances that COVID has wrought, there will only be a private service with family.

Those who wish to honor his life with a memorial are encouraged to consider First United Methodist Church, Murfreesboro Alive Hospice, or the Kidney Foundation.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.