Thomas

Thomas Dwayne “Tommy” Morton, age 52 of LaVergne, TN, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021. He was the son of the late Edgar Lee and Dorothy Marcella Sprinkle Morton.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Leola Rochelle “Shelley” Daniel Morton; daughter, Kaylee Parker Morton of LaVergne, TN; brothers, Gary Meadows and his wife Karon of Nashville, TN, Bo Meadows of Mt. Juliet, TN, Randy Meadows, and his companion Lisa of Nashville, TN, and Eddie Lee Morton and his wife Beth of Texas; sister, Paulette White of White House, TN; many nieces, nephews, family and friends; and his Grand-Dog Lolly.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Pastor Jim Toole officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Goodlettsville, TN with Andrew Johnson, Bradley Bowen, Mark Stickler, Jody Cantrell, Patrick Atkins, Utah McEntire, Shane Meadows, and Jackson Taylor serving as pallbearers.

Tommy was a faithful Christian and was co-owner of Tomlin Automotive in Smyrna, TN.

Due to Covid-19 and recent health concerns, the family request mask to be worn at all times during the visitation and funeral.

An online guestbook for the Morton family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here