Thomas Dwayne “Tommy” Morton, age 52 of LaVergne, TN, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021. He was the son of the late Edgar Lee and Dorothy Marcella Sprinkle Morton.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Leola Rochelle “Shelley” Daniel Morton; daughter, Kaylee Parker Morton of LaVergne, TN; brothers, Gary Meadows and his wife Karon of Nashville, TN, Bo Meadows of Mt. Juliet, TN, Randy Meadows, and his companion Lisa of Nashville, TN, and Eddie Lee Morton and his wife Beth of Texas; sister, Paulette White of White House, TN; many nieces, nephews, family and friends; and his Grand-Dog Lolly.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Pastor Jim Toole officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Goodlettsville, TN with Andrew Johnson, Bradley Bowen, Mark Stickler, Jody Cantrell, Patrick Atkins, Utah McEntire, Shane Meadows, and Jackson Taylor serving as pallbearers.

Tommy was a faithful Christian and was co-owner of Tomlin Automotive in Smyrna, TN.

Due to Covid-19 and recent health concerns, the family request mask to be worn at all times during the visitation and funeral.

