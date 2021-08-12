Steven (CALEB) Johnson, age 34 (12/23/86) of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, August 5th, 2021.

Caleb was a graduate of Blackman High School. He worked for Idemia. Caleb was a wonderful husband, father, son, and friend. Caleb was his Mom and Dad’s Pride and Joy. He had a passion for grilling (as a lot of you know), Nascar, and the Florida Gators. Caleb was very patriotic and had a Heart of Gold.

Caleb is survived by:

His wife Megan and son Dozier

Parents-Donald and Karen Johnson

Brother Zane Morgan

Grandpa Durl Odom and wife Pam

In-laws Jerry and Janice Potter

Sister-in-Law Samantha Potter and fiancé Jon Thurman

Brother-in-Law Robert Potter

Grandmother in Law Ruth Doss

Aunt in Law Helen Wright

Special Friends Justin Crawford and Greg Johnson

Also survived by a host of aunts and uncles, and cousins.

Caleb was preceded in death by his Nanny -Myrtle Odom, Grandparents Ernest, and Kay Johnson, Uncle Rick (Bemo) Johnson, Uncle Joe Heath

Visitation will be Saturday, August 21st from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 21st, 2021 at 5:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

In lieu of flowers please honor Caleb and “Rock your Crocs”

***Caleb had a passion for his Croc shoes. We ask that everyone wear your Crocs to the memorial service in his honor.

