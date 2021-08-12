Steven Caleb Johnson

Steven (CALEB) Johnson, age 34 (12/23/86) of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, August 5th, 2021.

Caleb was a graduate of Blackman High School. He worked for Idemia. Caleb was a wonderful husband, father, son, and friend. Caleb was his Mom and Dad’s Pride and Joy. He had a passion for grilling (as a lot of you know), Nascar, and the Florida Gators. Caleb was very patriotic and had a Heart of Gold.

Caleb is survived by:
His wife Megan and son Dozier
Parents-Donald and Karen Johnson
Brother Zane Morgan
Grandpa Durl Odom and wife Pam
In-laws Jerry and Janice Potter
Sister-in-Law Samantha Potter and fiancé Jon Thurman
Brother-in-Law Robert Potter
Grandmother in Law Ruth Doss
Aunt in Law Helen Wright
Special Friends Justin Crawford and Greg Johnson
Also survived by a host of aunts and uncles, and cousins.

Caleb was preceded in death by his Nanny -Myrtle Odom, Grandparents Ernest, and Kay Johnson, Uncle Rick (Bemo) Johnson, Uncle Joe Heath

Visitation will be Saturday, August 21st from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 21st, 2021 at 5:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

In lieu of flowers please honor Caleb and “Rock your Crocs”

***Caleb had a passion for his Croc shoes. We ask that everyone wear your Crocs to the memorial service in his honor.

www.woodfinchapel.com


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here