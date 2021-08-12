Phouthasone Rajasombath, age 41 of Murfreesboro died Sunday, August 8, 2021. He was a native of Laos and worked as a technician with CTDI.

Mr. Rajasombath is survived by his wife Donna Rajasombath; children, Nadiya Rajasombath and Gavin Rajasombath; parents, Somchitneuk and Xay Rajasombath sister, Khonsavanh Manivong, and Changpheug Rajasombath; brothers, Souksavanh Rajasombath, and Bently Rajasombath.

Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Traditional Buddhist service will be 1:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel followed by cremation at Woodfin Chapel Crematory.

