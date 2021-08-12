Richard W.

Richard W. “Tom” Smotherman of Murfreesboro, age 103, went to be with the Lord Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Mr. Smotherman was a native of Murfreesboro and a retired Manager at Avco. He and his wife Hazel owned a farm on Overall Creek in the Blackman community where they raised cattle and grew cotton. He enjoyed his wife’s home-cooked meals, naps in the hammock, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Mr. Smotherman was born on January 5, 1918 to the late Houston and Evie Pinkerton Smotherman. He was preceded in death by his wife Hazel Elizabeth Brown Smotherman, daughter Patricia Ann Smotherman, sons Little Tom Smotherman and Houston Joe Smotherman, six sisters, and three brothers.

He is survived by his grandchildren Skipper (Sharon) Smotherman of Murfreesboro, Kelli Smotherman of Murfreesboro, Wendy (Mike) Lauren of Redwood City, Ca, Patricia Ann (Keith) Ferguson of Christiana, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 11th from 4:00 to 8:00 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, with funeral services Thursday at 1:00 p.m. Brother Jeff Adcock officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com 615-893-5151


