Terry Lee Bailey, age 70 of Smyrna. He was a native of St. Petersburg Florida, and was the son of the late, Jabes Bailey, and Norma Jean Whetsel Bailey. Mr. Bailey was a Christian and was retired from Bridgestone in LaVergne. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy.

Mr. Bailey is survived by his wife of 50 years, Yvonne Bailey; son, Brian Bailey of Murfreesboro; daughter, Michele Bailey Ettner and husband Michael of Murfreesboro, brother; Dan Bailey and wife Anita of Mt Juliet; grandchildren; Kevin Bailey and wife Kaitlyn, Asia McKnight and husband Johnathan, Anthony Ettner of Murfreesboro, Maddie Ettner of Murfreesboro; great Grandchildren; Knox McKnight.

Visitation will be Sunday 2:00PM until service time at 4:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be held 11AM November 9th at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com