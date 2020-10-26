Gloria Jean Wilson, age 72 of Smyrna passed away Friday October 23, 2020. She was a native of Nashville and was the daughter of the late, Ronald C. Warner and Sarah Boyd Warner, and was preceded in death by brother, Dexter Warner.

Mrs. Wilson attended Lifepoint Church in Smyrna and had worked in the Telecommunications Industry. She was a graduate of Howard High School in Nashville and attended Court Reporting School. Mrs. Wilson had served on the Foster Care Board and with her husband was a Foster Parent for many years. Her greatest joy was her family and she touched many lives.

Mrs. Wilson is survived by her husband of 55 years, David Wilson; children, Kristie Barnhill and husband Chris of Murfreesboro; Angie Wheeler and husband Adam of Hendersonville; David Wilson, Jr and wife Susan of Smyrna; grandchildren, Shane, Courtney, Colby, Brysen, Bradley, Ben; great grandchildren, Ryker, Levi, Amelia; sister; Barbara Kelley and husband Robert of Smyrna; brother; Mike Warner and wife Cynthia of Smyrna; brother; Lindsay Warner and wife Pam of Smyrna.

Visitation will be Sunday 2:00PM until funeral service at 5:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com