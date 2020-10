Kenneth Wilcut, age 81, of Murfreesboro passed away Friday October 23, 2020 after an extended illness.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and a step-son, Larry Duncan. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Fran Wilcut of Murfreesboro; step-son Garry Duncan and wife Sabine Harter Duncan; 2 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

www.woodfinchapel.com