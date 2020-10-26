Michael Neal Williams, age 68, of Rockvale, TN passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born May 20, 1952 in Nashville, TN to Jesse Lee Williams and Anna Mae Williams Puckett. He was active in Rockvale School FFA, all sports, and youth activities with the Rockvale Church of God. He graduated from Rockvale School in 1970.

Michael graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 1977 while pastoring in Shelbyville, TN. Earning a Masters of Divinity from Anderson University in 1980 set him on course for over 20 years of service in ministry for the Church of God. During his journey as a pastor, Michael served in multiple leadership roles in Alabama as well as a Senior Pastor in Alabama, Indiana, and Tennessee. Michael was an inspired bible teacher, an amazing singer, and dedicated to his parishioners. While he took his calling as a pastor seriously, he loved the social aspects of ministry: softball, Testimony quartet, and all holiday celebrations. His leadership was faithful and his impact on many lives has resonated throughout his life.

Michael began his tenure with the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center as a chaplain in 1998. For 20 years he dedicated himself to the well-being of the women and men of our Armed Forces. He earned a sterling reputation amongst both patients and staff, always seeking to provide for the needs of each individual.

Michael was loved by many and never met a stranger. He will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Williams, and step-father, Max Puckett. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Gwen Burns Williams; mother, Anna Mae Williams Puckett; daughter, Abby Wilson and her husband Spencer; sons, Brian Williams and his partner Amy Maden and Chad Williams and his wife Laura; grandchildren, Jesse Williams, Gracie Williams, Abby Brandau, Sadie Williams, Sawyer Wilson, Hayes Burger, and Grayson Burger; step-sisters, Lisa Thurman and her husband Tony, Joy Francis and her husband Derek; and a large extended family whom he loved deeply.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2:00pm until 3:30pm at Rockvale Church of God. Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 3:30pm at Rockvale Church of God. Pastor Wayne Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in Burns Cemetery.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Tennessee Fisher House Foundation, PO Box 774, Brentwood, TN 37024 or the Rockvale Church of God Vision Fund, 7780 Jackson Ridge Road, Rockvale, TN 37153 in memory of Michael Neal Williams.

www.woodfinchapel.com