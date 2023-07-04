OBITUARY: Sherry Dunaway Davis

Sherry Dunaway Davis, age 75, passed away July 1, 2023 at her residence. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Lascassas Baptist Church.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Sterling Dunaway and Edna Rhea Herrod Dunaway; and brother, Sterling Ray Dunaway. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Steve Davis; sons, Greg (Nicole) Davis, Kevin Davis; brothers, Steve Dunaway, Sandy Dunaway, Sheldon Dunaway; and grandchildren, Gavin Davis, Paisley Davis and Dominic Davis.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Monday, July 10, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with TRE Faulkner officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

