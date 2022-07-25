OBITUARY: Sarah Louise Fann Davenport

Sarah Louise Fann Davenport, age 85 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at her home.

A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Raymond James and Virgie Mae Davenport Fann.

Mrs. Davenport was also preceded in death by her husband, Dorris Grigg Davenport, Sr., a great-grandson, Homer Woods Davenport, brother, Clayton Fann and sister Bettie Leonard.

Mrs. Davenport is survived by her sons, Dorris Grigg Davenport, Jr. and his wife Diane of Murfreesboro, TN, Timothy Kent Davenport and his wife Rose of Nashville, TN; daughter, Crystal Dawn Wise and her husband Steve of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Jayson Grigg Davenport (Rose Reynolds), Christopher Kent Davenport (Bethann Kelley), Jennifer Dawn Tedder (Eric), and Kyla Shea Randolph (Kurt); great-grandchildren, Parker Gage Davenport, Meric Sloan Tedder, Camdyn Shea Davenport, Brennen Brown Tedder, AnnaBelle Scout Davenport, Violet Renee’ Davenport, and Billie Kate Davenport; brothers, Melvin (Mary Ann) Fann and Ray (Juanita) Fann both of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Alta McDonough, Rachel Stewart, and Eula DuBois all of Murfreesboro, TN.

Mrs. Davenport was a faithful member of the Mt. Hermon Baptist Church and a homemaker.

Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jerry Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Davenport family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/