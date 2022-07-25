OBITUARY: Enid Blake Wiborg

Enid Blake Wiborg passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, she was 87 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Emily Larkins Blake; and son, Kirk Wiborg.

She is survived by her daughter, Jillaine Wiborg and daughter-in-law, Lisa Wiborg; grandchildren, Erika Mendoza, Matthew Wiborg, Jason Hogue, Jared Hogue, Nicholas Brown; great-grandchildren, Autumn Hogue, Ashland Hogue, Collin Mendoza, Hunter Wiborg, Grayson Wiborg; sister, Martha Worley and her husband John; and many friends.

Enid was a registered nurse and long time member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. She was artistic and used her talents in her gardening and modeling. She also enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 1:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 2:00 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Flower Fund.

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/