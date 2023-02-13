OBITUARY: Sallie Gray Harlow Statham

Sallie Gray Harlow Statham, age 96 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

A native of Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Falcon Gray Harlow and Rossie Neece Harlow.

Mrs. Statham was a member of Stones River Baptist Church and a homemaker.

Mrs. Statham is survived by her husband of 66 years, Charles Jackson “Jack” Statham; sister-in-law, Carolyn Nix of Biloxi, MS; special friends, Jean Morris of Smyrna, TN and Teresa Green of Mt. Juliet, TN.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Monday, February 13, 2023 at Stones River Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Monday following the visitation at the church. Dr. Ross Maroney will officiate. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Monday at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville, TN.

An online guestbook for the Statham family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/