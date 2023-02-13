OBITUARY: Stephanie Renner

Stephanie Renner, age 48, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

She was born in Davidson County and was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro.

Stephanie worked as a senior executive of material planning at Ideal Tridon.

Stephanie is survived by her parents, Deborah and Ken Renner; daughter, Kenya Renner; brother, Shane Renner, and a niece, Mia Renner.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422

