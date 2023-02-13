OBITUARY: Cynthia Denise Wallace

Cynthia Denise Wallace, age 57, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Hospital in Rutherford County.

She was a native of Texas but has lived most of her life in Murfreesboro.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents; Charles Greenlee and Ollie Lucille Varner, sisters, Sue Melton and Elizebeth Greenlee.

She is survived by her daughters, Marion Wallace and fiancé, Chase Bledsoe and Ollie Wallace, brother, Charles Greenlee, grandson, Ryker Bledsoe and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

