OBITUARY: Ronnie Harrell Climer

Ronnie Harrell Climer, age 79, left with Jesus for his heavenly home on May 12, 2025.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County and graduated in the 1964 class of Lascassas High School. He retired from General Electric in 2001. Ronnie was a member of Liberty in Christ Church. He grew in God’s love and mercy as he aged.

In his youth, Ronnie grew up on Mill Street in Westview. Later in his young years, James “PaPa” Potts taught him a love of hard work, country living, cutting cedar, gardening, training bird dogs and quail hunting. He also enjoyed saddle horse riding. Later in life he could be found riding around the back roads with his faithful rescue dog Eastwood. He loved people, laughing, telling stories and having a good time.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia (James) Neese Potts, Buck (Ola) Climer; brother, Billy Climer; sister, Betty McCullough; son, James “Jamie” Climer; daughter, Jacque Climer; and grandson, Little James Climer.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Climer; sons, Logan (Amber) Climer, Bruce (Teresa) Vaughn, Brian (Detorie) Vaughn; grandsons, Seth (Charlotte) Goff, Jamison Shipley; granddaughter, Abbi Shipley; along with many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Dwight Smitty officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that if you would like to help with something memorable, make donations to Jennings and Ayers to go toward his headstone.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

