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Home Weather 5/30/26: Overcast with Light Drizzle, High 83, Low 70, Winds Up to...

5/30/26: Overcast with Light Drizzle, High 83, Low 70, Winds Up to 10 mph, Precip Chance 21%

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 71.4°F with light winds at 3.6 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

This morning’s forecast indicates a high of 82.9°F and a low of 69.8°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 10 mph, with a 21% chance of light drizzle and a total expected precipitation of 0.03 in. Tonight, temperatures will dip to a low of 72.5°F with winds calming to about 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases slightly to 16%, and cloudy conditions are expected to persist.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
70°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
21% chance · 0.03 in
Now
71°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
7:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 83°F 70°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 85°F 67°F Overcast
Monday 84°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 75°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 76°F 51°F Mainly clear
Thursday 78°F 54°F Partly cloudy
Friday 82°F 58°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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