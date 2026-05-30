5/30/26: Overcast with Light Drizzle, High 83, Low 70, Winds Up to 10 mph, Precip Chance 21%

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 71.4°F with light winds at 3.6 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

This morning’s forecast indicates a high of 82.9°F and a low of 69.8°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 10 mph, with a 21% chance of light drizzle and a total expected precipitation of 0.03 in. Tonight, temperatures will dip to a low of 72.5°F with winds calming to about 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases slightly to 16%, and cloudy conditions are expected to persist.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 70°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 21% chance · 0.03 in Now 71°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 5:31am Sunset 7:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 83°F 70°F Drizzle: light Sunday 85°F 67°F Overcast Monday 84°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 75°F 57°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 76°F 51°F Mainly clear Thursday 78°F 54°F Partly cloudy Friday 82°F 58°F Overcast

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