5/30/26: Overcast with Light Drizzle, High 83, Low 70, Winds Up to 10 mph, Precip Chance 21%

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 71.4°F with light winds at 3.6 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
This morning’s forecast indicates a high of 82.9°F and a low of 69.8°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 10 mph, with a 21% chance of light drizzle and a total expected precipitation of 0.03 in. Tonight, temperatures will dip to a low of 72.5°F with winds calming to about 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases slightly to 16%, and cloudy conditions are expected to persist.
There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|83°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|85°F
|67°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|84°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|75°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|76°F
|51°F
|Mainly clear
|Thursday
|78°F
|54°F
|Partly cloudy
|Friday
|82°F
|58°F
|Overcast
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