Robert B. Leahew, age 85, ended his earthly life on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Born in Murfreesboro, TN and raised in Walter Hill, he was preceded in death by his parents, Sam Oliver and Estelle Leahew, as well as his brothers, Joe Leahew and Claude Leahew, and his son, Michael Leahew.

Mr. Leahew was a member of Science Hill Church of Christ. He was a skilled welder for over 40 years. He began welding at Samsonite, where he met his wife Patsy, then co-owned D & L Welding with his cousin, Ike Davis. He then owned and operated Leahew Welding in Readyville, TN where he resided.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy; daughter, Robbie (Jacob); grandchildren, Buddy, Althea, and Audrey; brother, Johnny (Eva) Leyhew; sister, Wanda Barrett; sister-in-law, Peggy Leahew; and many other family members that loved him dearly.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, May 31, 2026 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM at Coleman Cemetery with Buddy Leahew, Jimmy Leyhew, Ronnie Mahaffey, Bobby Mahaffey, Randy Todd, and Scott Stacy serving as pallbearers.

Funeral Services Provided By Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email