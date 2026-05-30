Tanger Outlets Nashville to Host Free Outdoor Summer Movie Series

Tanger Outlets Nashville invites the community to kick off summer with an evening of family fun under the stars during a special showing of “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax,” on Wednesday, June 3, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.Click for More Kids and Family News

Grab a blanket, invite family and friends and relax on The Green while enjoying the film. To make an evening of it, attendees are encouraged to visit the Tanger Tent before the movie for exclusive Movie Night Meal Deals from Prince’s Hot Chicken, Shake Shack, Eggspectation and Surcheros. The Summer Movie Night Series will continue on Friday, June 26 and Friday, July 24, bringing more unforgettable movie nights to Nashville all season long.

The Summer Movie Night Series is designed for all ages; however, attendees are encouraged to review the movie ratings and content in advance.

The series continues on June 26 (“Jumanji” – 1995) and July 24 (“Monsters University”). Tanger Nashville is located at 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway, Nashville.

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