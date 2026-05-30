5/30/26: Overcast with a High of 83, Low of 72; Light Wind and 36% Chance of Rain Today, Clearing Tonight.

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 78.4°F with a light wind from the southeast at 4.6 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
The forecast for today anticipates a high of 83.1°F and a low of 69.6°F, with wind speeds increasing up to 8.3 mph. There is a 36% chance of precipitation throughout the day, although none has been reported so far. As we move into the evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 72°F, and conditions are expected to clear up with a reduced precipitation chance of 18%.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
70°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
36% chance · 0 in
Now
78°F · feels 84°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
7:55pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|83°F
|70°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|83°F
|67°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|84°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|77°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|77°F
|52°F
|Partly cloudy
|Thursday
|80°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|83°F
|60°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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