5/30/26: Overcast with a High of 83, Low of 72; Light Wind and 36% Chance of Rain Today, Clearing Tonight.

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 78.4°F with a light wind from the southeast at 4.6 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

The forecast for today anticipates a high of 83.1°F and a low of 69.6°F, with wind speeds increasing up to 8.3 mph. There is a 36% chance of precipitation throughout the day, although none has been reported so far. As we move into the evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 72°F, and conditions are expected to clear up with a reduced precipitation chance of 18%.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 70°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 36% chance · 0 in Now 78°F · feels 84°F Sunrise 5:31am Sunset 7:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 83°F 70°F Fog Sunday 83°F 67°F Rain: moderate Monday 84°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 77°F 58°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 77°F 52°F Partly cloudy Thursday 80°F 56°F Overcast Friday 83°F 60°F Overcast

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