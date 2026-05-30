Saturday, May 30, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 5/30/26: Overcast with a High of 83, Low of 72; Light Wind...

5/30/26: Overcast with a High of 83, Low of 72; Light Wind and 36% Chance of Rain Today, Clearing Tonight.

By
Source Staff
-
0
51

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 78.4°F with a light wind from the southeast at 4.6 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

The forecast for today anticipates a high of 83.1°F and a low of 69.6°F, with wind speeds increasing up to 8.3 mph. There is a 36% chance of precipitation throughout the day, although none has been reported so far. As we move into the evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 72°F, and conditions are expected to clear up with a reduced precipitation chance of 18%.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
70°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
36% chance · 0 in
Now
78°F · feels 84°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
7:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 83°F 70°F Fog
Sunday 83°F 67°F Rain: moderate
Monday 84°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 77°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 77°F 52°F Partly cloudy
Thursday 80°F 56°F Overcast
Friday 83°F 60°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×