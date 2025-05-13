OBITUARY: Ella Diane Walker

Ella Diane Walker, age 64, passed away on May 10, 2025, at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

A lifelong resident of Rutherford County, Diane worked in the insurance industry and was known for her warm, kind spirit and deep love for her family. She found great joy in spending time outside during the spring and summer months, especially working in her yard, and she cherished the companionship of her beloved cats.

Diane cherished every moment with her family and was a devoted, involved mother. She and her daughter, Jennifer, shared a deep and unbreakable bond—Jennifer often called her not just Mom, but her best friend. Diane also found happiness in her regular phone conversations with her own best friend, Mary Bruce, which were full of laughter and lasting connection. She loved simply being with her loved ones and made every gathering meaningful with her presence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Howse and Ella Bain Howse, and her sister, Frances Fleming.

Diane is survived by her loving husband, Forrest Walker; daughters, Jennifer Morgan Walker and Christy Spangler; siblings, Judy Fleming, Georgie Carr, and Larry Howse; and grandchildren, Elijah Walker, Caylee Woolbright, and Chase Spangler.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

A graveside service will take place at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at Evergreen Cemetery, with Pastor Bob Bush officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.

