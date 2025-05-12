Secret Garden Party Set to Return June 6th for 33rd Annual Event

The 33rd Annual Secret Garden Party, benefiting the Discovery Center, will take place on Friday, June 6th, from 7 PM to 10 PM, at the home of Amanda and Sen. Shane Reeves. The 21+ event serves as the kickoff to the Secret Garden Tour weekend, which offers attendees the opportunity to explore private gardens across Rutherford County. The fundraiser is open to the public, and tickets are available now at the Discovery Center’s website.

The evening begins with a VIP Cocktail Hour from 6 PM to 7 PM, followed by the main event at 7 PM. Guests will experience a dining menu curated by Five Senses and have the opportunity to participate in silent and live auctions featuring fine art and unique experiences.

“The Secret Garden Party is one of Murfreesboro’s most beloved traditions, and it serves as an opportunity to bring the community together in support of the Discovery Center’s mission,” said Anna Kate Arrowood, event co-chair. “It is always a special evening that highlights the importance of hands-on learning experiences for children and families in Middle Tennessee and beyond.”

Fellow co-chair Turner Wilson emphasized the significance of the event. “The Secret Garden Party is a celebration of Murfreesboro’s community spirit and dedication to philanthropy. It’s a beautiful evening of fine dining, raising essential funds to support the Discovery Center’s educational programs. The generosity of those who attend and contribute helps keep these educational opportunities accessible to all.”

The Secret Garden Tour follows on Saturday, June 7th, from 10 AM to 4 PM and Sunday, June 8th, from 1 PM to 4 PM. Presented in partnership with the Master Gardeners of Rutherford County, the tour allows visitors to explore private gardens not typically open to the public. Tourgoers can purchase tickets for the Saturday and Sunday tours at the Discovery Center’s website.

“The Secret Garden Party and Tour celebrate both nature and education, creating a unique opportunity to engage with the community,” said Tara MacDougall, President & CEO of the Discovery Center. “The continued success of this event directly supports the Discovery Center’s efforts to provide innovative learning experiences for children.”

Proceeds from both the Secret Garden Party and the tour benefit the Discovery Center’s educational programs and exhibits. For more information, visit explorethedc.org or call (615) 890-2300.

