OBITUARY: Ronald ‘Ron’ Dale Fisher

Ronald “Ron” Dale Fisher, age 77, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Born in Nashville, TN, he was the son of the late Dock Morris and Tina Elizabeth Poteete Fisher.

Ron was also preceded in death by his brothers, Morris and Dorris Fisher, sisters, Ernestine Pegram, Mary Healey, and Linda Dodson.

Ron is survived by his wife Rebecca “Becky” C. Fisher; daughter, Crystal Fisher Loudermilk and her husband Tony of Newburgh, IN; son, Andrew Dale Fisher and his wife Andrea of Sandpoint, ID; grandchildren, Mason and Gradyn Loudermilk, Kohta, Sione, Ariya, and Bayla Fisher; step-grandchildren, Phoebe, Ava, and Emma Benton; brothers, Billy Fisher of Hendersonville, TN and Larry Fisher of White House, TN; the mother of his children, Elaine Fisher of Hendersonville, TN; Becky’s sons, Stephen and Michael Benton; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Monday, September 11, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with the funeral service at 5:00 PM following the visitation. A family graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Evergreen Cemetery.

Ron served and retired as Master Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy. He also retired from Nissan Moter Manufacturing in Smyrna, TN.

An online guestbook for the Fisher family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

