September 11th is a tragic and unforgettable day for the United States of America. The visions, stories and memories of that day in 2001 will resonate through our history. Today, we remember the triumph found during tragedy and thank those who serve our community – police, firefighters, emergency crews, state and local agencies, and soldiers of our armed forces deserve special acknowledgement on days like these. We also hold dear the memories of those lost from the horrific events of 9/11 and reach our arms around their loved ones.

We shall never forget

We shall keep this day,

We shall keep the events and the tears

In our minds, our memory and our hearts

and take them with us as we carry on. – 9/11 Memorial

If you are looking for ways to honor 9/11, the National September 11 Memorial & Museum offers a couple of suggestions. You can observe a moment of silence, volunteer in honor of 9/11 or even honor the 343 first responders who gave their lives to help others on 9/11 by climbing 110 stories (or 2,200 steps), the equivalent of the highest point of the World Trade Center. Check out the NFFF Memorial Stair Climbers Facebook Group for inspiration)

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum also has some great activity suggestions you can do at home with your family to remember 9/11. From writing thank you notes to community heroes to designing first responder badges and creating paper cranes, there are lots of activities your children can do in honor of 9/11.

And if you are looking for guidance on how to talk with your children about the events of 9/11, The 9/11 Memorial & Museum provides some tips on how to get started. You can read those tips plus find supplement resources here.