Ronald Lynn Coleman, age 82 of Smyrna, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, June 6, 2022.

He was a native of Bradley County, Tennessee and was the son of the late Oscar and Kathleen Parks Coleman.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Henrietta “Parky” Alberico.

A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Ron is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce Coleman; a daughter, Robin Millians and husband Tim; two grandsons, Eric Millians and wife Danielle, and Tyler Millians and wife Kayla; four great-grandchildren, Reese Cook, and Deacon, Levi, and Locklynn Millians; a special, life-long friend, Bob Huff of Cleveland, TN and special friend, Georgia Broomfield of Smyrna, TN; as well as a host of other loving family and friends.

Ron worked for Farmers Chemical in Chattanooga, TN, and later retired from M&M Mars in Cleveland, TN. He was a charter member and active Deacon at Parkway Baptist Church where he was involved in the Helping Hands Ministry. He also previously served as a deacon at the Tasso and Waterville Baptist Churches in Cleveland, TN.

He was a United States Army veteran and member of the Smyrna Lions Club. He also was a member of the Corvette Club of Chickamauga region and the Do Nothin’ Antique Car Club.

Visitation will be Friday, June 10, 2022, from 1:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 3:00 pm at Parkway Baptist Church, Smyrna, TN with Pastor Shelby Hazzard officiating. Burial will be 2:00 pm EST Saturday at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Cleveland, TN with family and friends serving as pallbearers under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Smyrna.

Ron was an active member of the Parkway Baptist Church building committee and donations may be made to the building fund in his honor.

An online guestbook is available for the Coleman family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

