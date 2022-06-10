Mr. Anton Nino Lafata passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, he was 82 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacque and Olive Lafata; and brother, Victor Lafata.

He is survived by his wife, Luanne Lafata; daughter, Chris Sylvies and her husband Tim; granddaughter, Heather Neisler and her husband Jon; great-grandchildren, Amelia Neisler, Liam Neisler.

Tony as he was known, spent the bulk of his career working as an Aerospace Mechanical Design Engineer which resulted in his traveling to over 38 Countries. He loved his family, piloting planes, racing cars and motorcycles, building high performance engines, and entertaining people with his music.

His warm unassuming personality, intellect, adventurous spirit, and true life experiences enriched his masterful storytelling as he would command a room of people from varying backgrounds.

He was also a patient gifted Teacher and mentored several of his Granddaughter’s friends on to exciting careers. He made many friends, and I would challenge anyone to find an enemy.

He is ever after loved by his family and will be profoundly missed by his friends.

