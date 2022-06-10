Mrs. Lois L. Sellars Warrick of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, she was 69 years old.

A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late James Kelton Sellars, Sr., and Stella V. Carter Sellars. Mrs. Warrick was also preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Sellars.

Mrs. Warrick is survived by her husband, James Vernon Warrick; brothers, Wayne Jackson of Ashland City, TN, Ronnie Jackson of Nashville, TN, James Sellars, Jr. of Murfreesboro, TN, Randy Sellars of Lascassas, TN, and Spencer Sellars of Smyrna, TN; sisters, Glenna Slaton of Smyrna, TN, Reba Walton of LaVergne, TN, Teresa Arwine of Smyrna, TN, and Dena Mick of Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation with the family will be held from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Rev. Nathan Hale officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Warrick was a member of the Baptist Church and a homemaker.

