Retired SM/Sgt. William H. “Bill” Freeman went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ on June 9, 2022, at the age of 88.

Bill was born at home in Allisona, TN on July 17, 1933 to Hubert Lee Freeman and Annie Lou F. Warren, both deceased. There are no siblings. He was the Patriarch of the family as the last surviving Freeman to carry on the family name.

In 1951, at 18, Mr. Freeman went on active duty with the US Air Force and served for 26 ½ years, retiring in 1976. He served in Japan, French Morocco, Germany, Alaska remote, Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War, and stateside in Wyoming, Florida, Texas, and South Carolina. He was a Radar Controller, Instructor, and 1st Sergeant. He was the recipient of 2 Bronze Stars, Meritorious Service Medal, and 3 Air Force Commendation Medals, along with several other awards for service.

Upon retirement, he worked at Paramount Packing and MTMC Security Service. He was an active Deacon for 9 years at Belle Aire Baptist Church and greeter. He was a member there since 1977. He was active in the Appalachian Clothing Ministry, Nail Benders, and Senior Speeders.

In 1958, he met and married Bonnie Lane, the love of his life, and made their first home at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. Their first 2 children, Diane and Roger, were born there. Later, on assignment in Germany, their third child, a son Gary, was born. After retiring, they raised their nephew, Andy Wilson, as their fourth child.

Bill spent many happy years in the Air Force playing fast pitch softball as a pitcher, all over the world and stateside.

This humble man loved God, his family, and friends. His wisdom and positive attitude made an impression on all who knew him. He faced his illness with grace and dignity, but Parkinson’s Disease was cruel.

Mr. Freeman is survived by his wife Bonnie of 63 years of marriage; daughter, Teresa Diane; sons, William Roger and wife Donna, Gary C. Freeman, and Andy Wilson. His grandchildren are Guy and Sandy Freeman, Wesley and Hannah Freeman, and Stacy Arvin. Great-grandchildren are Matthew and Sydney Freeman, Hudson and Lochlan Freeman, an expected grandson in July, and Lennon Wilson.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service with Military Honors will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

