Scooter’s Coffee held its grand opening and ribbon cutting for its Smyrna location on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 366 Sam Ridley Parkway West in Smyrna.

Brewing up delicious brewed coffee, Espresso Blenders, smoothies, and pastries since ’98. When you stop by one of their locations you’ll see a smiley face sticker smilin’ right back at you on every cup! Every. Single. Time

Scooter’s Coffee

366 Sam Ridley Parkway West

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 984-3423

Facebook