Mr. Jay W. Bradley passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 4, 2022, he was 52 years old. He was the son of the late, Nina Gayle Dunn Bradley.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Bradley; children, Rachel Bradley, Will Bradley, and step-sons Jonathan Vermillion, and Will Vermillion; father, Bill Bradley and his step-mom Kay; sister, Emily Bradley; cousins, Brenda Frost and Josh Gregory; and many other family and friends.

Jay was a hardworking, family man that loved to crack a joke and his smile brightened up the room. He had a generous heart and loved his kids more than anything. Jay also had a passion for helping others, especially those who struggled with addiction.

A celebration of Jay’s life will be held at Experience Community Church on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made at paypal.me/soberlivingwargroup or through Venmo at www.venmo.com/u/soberlivingwargroup to support women in early recovery.

