Peggie Josephine Webb Bugg, age 88 of Murfreesboro, TN, quietly passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 in the home of her daughter, Benita Thomas after struggling several years with Dementia. She was born on March 25, 1931 in Rutherford County and was the daughter of the late Alton B. and Vervie Pauline Arnold Webb.

Mrs. Bugg was preceded in death by: her loving husband of 68 yrs., Benjiman Edward Bugg (08/07/19), sister & her husband: Juanita & Winfred Cooper, brother & his wife: Wayne Gus & Joyce Marie Webb, sister & her husband: Patricia & John Abdouch, brother-in-law: Dorris Davis, brother/sister-in-law: Charles H. & Margaret Bugg.

Mrs. Bugg is survived by: Brother & his wife: Don & LouAnn Webb; Sister: Melanie Davis; Sister & her husband: Judy & John Howse; Daughter: Melanie Bugg Cross & David Cordell of Old Hickory TN; Daughter: Benita Bugg Thomas & her husband Terry of Gordonsville TN; Son: Burton Bugg of Panama City Beach FL; Grandchildren: Joshua Thomas, Jeremy Thomas & his wife Erika, Julie Thomas Hale & her husband Justin, Kala Bugg Dyke & her husband Will & Brad Bugg; Great-grandchildren: Liam, Ellie, Luke, Evie Dyke and Zalie Hale; Nieces/Nephews: Chuck/Ruth Bugg; Kirk/Sandy Bugg; Margie/David Brown; Brenda/Danny Hall; Scarlet Rae Davis; Suzanne/Carl Calloway; Paula Howse; Ric Howse, Jeff/Renee Webb, Michelle/Tom White and all their children.

Peggie graduated from Murfreesboro Central High School in 1949 and attended Middle Tennessee State College the next two years majoring in Art, was a cheerleader, worked part time as secretary to the principle of MTSC Training School and part time in The Glamour Shop. She married Ben in 1951, who was in the Army, and was a private secretary for an officer at Fort Jackson, SC where they were stationed. After returning to Murfreesboro she worked temporary jobs for Southern Bell Telephone Co., Murfreesboro Credit Union, Goldsteins Department store and taught art to children. They were members of the First Baptist Church and The Eastern Star while living in Murfreesboro.

Ben was transferred to Nashville and they lived and raised their children in the Donelson community where they were members of The First Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School classes for several age groups, was director of the Sunbeams pre-school dept., superintendent of Bible School and served as program chairman for the Women’s Missionary Union. She was chairman of the room Mothers in the elementary school where her children attended and later became a substitute teacher in the Metro Nashville School system. During all these years of raising children, she was constantly called upon to help with decorating or something pertaining to art for their schools and church. She was a wonderful artist, interior decorator, seamstress, upholsterer, furniture restorer, loved music and would sing and dance around in the kitchen while she was cooking!

Peggie never met a stranger and was a very caring, friendly, warm and inviting person who wanted to make everyone feel “at home”. She and Ben both loved their children and were the best parents ever! They enjoyed camping, boating, gardening with and without their kids (in the later years), traveling across the country, Hawaii, Mexico and Canada. Now they can explore Heaven together!

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad St., Murfreesboro. Dr. Dean Sisk will officiate. Burt Bugg, Brad Bugg, Terry Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Jeremy Thomas, Justin Hale, David Cordell, Will Dyke, Ric Howse, Jeff Webb will serve as pallbearers.