The Child Advocacy Center is pleased to announce that Amanda Hammond has been hired as the new Cannon County Coordinator. Hammond replaces Cassell Galligan-Davis, who is the new director at the Warren County Child Advocacy Center.

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to serve children and families in Cannon County,” Amanda Hammond said. “I grew up in a small town and everyone has made me feel right at home in Woodbury.”

Hammond will work with the Cannon County Child Protective Investigative Team to provide crisis intervention services to child abuse victims, child sexual abuse victims, drug endangered children, and their non-offending parents and grandparents.

“Amanda Hammond brings a wealth of social work and educational experience to this position,” said Child Advocacy Center director Sharon De Boer. She was employed by the Department of Children’s Services for 13 years as a Foster Care Case Manager, Data Coordinator for the Davidson County region, and she managed the Foster Care Review Board process for the entire region.

Hammond has a Bachelor of Science in Social Work and a Masters of Business Administration from Trevecca Nazarene University. She has a Master’s Degree in Sociology from Western Kentucky University. She was an Adjunct Sociology Professor for 10 years at Nashville State Community College.

“We have a dedicated group of professionals in Cannon County that respond to child abuse cases from the Department of Children’s Services, Woodbury Police Department, Cannon Sheriff’s Department, Juvenile Court, Youth Services, and the District Attorney’s Office,” stated Cannon County Coordinator Amanda Hammond. “I am very excited to have an opportunity to work as a team with them.”

“The Child Advocacy Center has helped many Cannon County families the last 14 years,” stated Child Advocacy Center director De Boer. “Last year, the Center served 328 clients, including 166 child abuse victims and 162 non-offending parents and grandparents. We are grateful for the local support that helped us hire Amanda full-time to make a difference in the lives of Cannon Counties youngest and most vulnerable victims of crime—child abuse victims, child sexual abuse victims, and children whose parents have an alcohol or drug problem.”

Eighty percent of the Child Advocacy Center’s funding comes from grant sources, and the other 20% of funding comes from the generous Cannon County community. Hammond’s position is funded by the Federal Victims of Crime Act grant, United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties, and the community support for the Cannon County Child Advocacy Center through fundraising events like Cannon Runs for Children, Summer Santa, and the annual fundraising letter. “Local community support has helped up provide all services to Cannon County children and families free of charge,” concluded De Boer.

If your family is struggling with child abuse, child sexual abuse, or issues with alcohol and drug addiction please contact me at the Cannon County Child Advocacy Center,” said Amanda Hammond. “We are here to help!”

For more information about the services to child abuse victims, if your family needs help, or you want to get involved in the Cannon Runs for Children or one of the other fundraising events, please contact Amanda Hammond at the Cannon County Child Advocacy Center at (615) 563-9915, or ahammond@cannoncac.org.