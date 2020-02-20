William Harold Coggin, age 93, passed this life to his reward on February 19, 2020 at AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Marie Davis Coggin; parents, Slater Elias and Georgia Coble Coggin; brothers, James Buell Coggin and Bobby Lee Coggin, and a sister, Lyhn Era Coggin Pinnix.

Survivors include a son, Gerald Coggin and wife Joanne; daughter, Deborah Broome and husband Hillary, all of Murfreesboro; a brother, Glen Coble Coggin and wife Barbara of Frankewing, TN; sister, Judith Coggin Mitchell and husband Terry of Pulaski, TN; and a sister in law, Sue Coggin of Frankewing; five grandchildren, David Coggin and wife Maria, Robert Coggin and wife Betsy, and Adam Coggin and wife Holly, all of Murfreesboro, Jeremy Broome and wife Ashley of Baxter, TN, and Amy Broome of Murfreesboro; nine great-grandchildren, Carl, Ben, Slater, Nik, Katy, Jenna, and McCall, all of Murfreesboro, Logan and Will Broome of Baxter, TN; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A native of Giles County TN, he graduated from Beech Hill High School in 1945 and married the love of his life, Marie Davis in 1946. He was a farmer, a line worker for Heil Quaker in Lewisburg, TN and later a darkroom operator and proof reader for the Lewisburg Tribune/Marshall Gazette. He finished his career as a self-taught technical writer for Inner City Products in Nashville and Smyrna.

But his major accomplishment was the love he poured on his family and church. He worshipped and served several Churches of Christ as a teacher, deacon, elder and mission committee member. He loved the beach and mountains especially when he was surrounded by his family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 until 7:00 pm Thursday, February 20, 2020 and again Friday from 10:00am until the time of a celebration of life service beginning at 11:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Gerald Coggin and Hillary Broome officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with grandchildren, great grandchildren, a brother and a brother in law serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Dan Doss, Tom Hill, James Tidwell, and Don Turner.

Donations may be made to the Barnabas Vision, The World Bible School at North Boulevard Church of Christ or the Bethlehem Church of Christ building fund. The family would like to thank the residents and dedicated staff of AdamsPlace Independent Living and Health Care Center. An online guestbook is available for the Coggin family at www.woodfinchapel.com