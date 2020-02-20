Mr. Bobby Neal Corcoran, age 85, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born in Wheeler County, TX to the late John Corcoran and Hazel Harris Corcoran. Mr. Corcoran proudly served his county in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from Middle Tennessee State University as an undergraduate Economics professor.

Mr. Corcoran is survived by his wife of 37 years, Julie Corcoran; children, Kathy Corcoran of Knoxville, TN, Lori Roberts and her husband Bubba of Murfreesboro, and Ryan Corcoran of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Emalyn Corcoran, Chase Roberts, and Breanna Hudson; brother, Hubert Corcoran and his wife BobbieAnn of OK; and sister, Ellen Deaton of TX.

Placement of Mr. Corcoran’s cremated remains will take place in the columbarium at First Presbyterian Church at a later date.