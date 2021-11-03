Patsy Louise Brown Douglas, age 72 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Thurman “Shorty” Brown and Mamie Davis Brown. Patsy was also preceded in death by her son, David Wayne Douglas.

Patsy is survived by her brothers, Larry Brown of Shelbyville, TN, and Wayne Brown and his wife Marilyn of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Carolyn Smotherman of Murfreesboro, TN and Ruth Viggins of Christiana, TN; nephews and nieces, Tony Smotherman of Arrington, TN, Jeremy Brown of Murfreesboro, TN, Brandon Smotherman of Atlanta, GA, Kathy Hollmann of Tanner, AL, and Teri Jo Viggins of Christiana, TN; and grand nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Brother Wayne Cornwell officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Wayne Brown, Larry Brown, Jackie Davis, Jeremy Brown, Mark Hollmann, and Brandon Smotherman serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Douglas family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.