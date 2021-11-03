Brenda Joyce Johnson, age 73 of Murfreesboro died November 1, 2021.

She was a native of Titusville FL and was preceded in death by her parents, John and Maxine Barley Hale.

Mrs. Johnson was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Dwight Johnson; children, Heather Adams, Nikki Oldham, River Johnson, Beth Fiss and husband Richie, Brian Johnson and wife Martina; grandchildren, Ethan Adams, Kaitlyn Vaughn and Brandon, Lauren Fiss, Benedikt Johnson, Elise Johnson; 2 great-grandchildren, Sister; Sharon Markham and husband Jimmy; brother; Darrell Hale and wife Debbie.

A celebration of life service will be at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com