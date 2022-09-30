Friday, September 30, 2022
OBITUARY: Nicolas Sanhueza
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Nicolas Sanhueza

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
Nicolas Sanhueza of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, he was 27 years old.

He was born in Tuscon, AZ and had attended LifePoint Church Riverdale Campus, and was working for ITNOLAP Pallet & Crating, Inc. in Murfreesboro.

Everyone who met Nick was instantly drawn to his genuine and kind heart. His smile was contagious, and his awesome sense of humor made him the life of the party. We who knew him will forever carry him in our hearts.

Nick is survived by his mother, Sharon Grocock and husband Steve: father, Luis Sanhueza and wife Cristina: sister, Amanda Johnstone and husband Mark; brothers, Andrew Filkins and wife Andrea; Andrew Sanhueza and Luisangel Sanhueza Leal; his grandmother Jeanette Dake; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 29, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at LifePoint Church Riverdale, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 PM Thursday, at LifePoint Church Riverdale Campus 307 Warrior Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 www.woodfinchapel.com

 

