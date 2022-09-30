OBITUARY: Sandra Thonethongthip

Ms. Sandra Thonethongthip of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, she was 39 years old.

She was born in Clovis, NM to Bounkong and Supit Thonethongthip. She was a 2001 graduate of Riverdale High School. Sandra was a devoted mother to her children and loved spending time with them.

Sandra is survived by her mother, Supit Thonethongthip; children, Kaysone Thonethongthip, Jonathan McCrary, Jadalin Shutes, Kalya Wilkinson, and Anya Wilkinson; brother, Johnathan Thonethongthip; sister, Tanya Thonethongthip; nephews, Xavier Phillips-Thonethongthip, Remy Pirtle, and Rylen Pirtle; and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bounkong Thonethongthip.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 10:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/