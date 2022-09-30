Friday, September 30, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Donald George Fischer

Jennifer Haley
Donald George Fischer, age 93 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Don was born in Flint, MI on August 30, 1929, and was a son of the late George and Louise Fischer.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded by his wife of 54 years, Joann Fischer and a granddaughter, Blane Fischer.

He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Science Degree in electrical engineering on June 16, 1952. He and Joann were married two weeks later on June 28, 1952. Don worked various positions at Square D Company for 43 years where he retired on November 12, 1994.

Survivors include children, Kirk Fischer, Debra (John) Musall, Mark (Brenda) Fischer, and Gail (Gary) Coe; grandchildren, Kirk T. (Jaime) Fischer, John (Angie) Musall III, Joshua (Samantha) Musall, Jared (Heather) Musall, Jesse (Allie) Musall, Cassondra (Chris) Boehm, Heather Panter, Drew (Ginger) Panter, Samantha (Jeff) Blume; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Wyatt, Wes, Theo, Jackson, Jasper, Jemma, River, Sailor, Coen and Eyla; and a host of other loving great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, October 3, 2022, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 12:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Fischer family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

