OBITUARY: Betty J. Davidson

Betty J. Davidson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, she was 95 years old.

She was a native of Huntington, WV and a daughter of the late Bernie and Leona Treadway.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, John Davidson; a brother, Jack Treadway; and sisters, Ann Stone and Patsy West.

Survivors include a son, Jack (Lynne) Davidson of Madison, WI; a daughter, Andra (Eddie) Helton of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Scott Davidson, John Davidson, Jason (Katie) Hatfield, Kelly (Andy) Moss, Abby (Nathan) Green; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Daniel, and Charlie Kate Hatfield, Drew, Kyle, Adam, and Ella Kate Moss, Dylan and Easton Green; great-great-grandchildren, Saylor and Ellie Grace Green; a sister, Audra Dunn; and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Mrs. Davidson retired from Tullahoma City Schools as an Administrative Assistant. She spent her retirement years traveling with her husband and spreading love, care and joy to family and friends. She also enjoyed her church family at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 9:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 10:30 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at 12:30 pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma with family serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Davidson family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/