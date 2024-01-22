OBITUARY: Nancy Fant Smith

Nancy Fant Smith passed away in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on January 20, 2024, her 87th birthday, of natural causes.

She is survived by her five children, Margaret Sage Smith Hoare (Geoffrey), Orma Rinehart Smith, III (Terre), Lester Glenn Fant Smith (Collier), Nancy Smith Tisue (Troy) and Catherine Smith Teasley (John), as well as 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, William Henry Sage Fant, and her sister-in-law, Susan Braselton Fant.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Orma Rinehart “Sammy” Smith, Jr., in April 1990, and by her brother, Lester Glenn “Ruff” Fant, III, in May 2019.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The first child of Lester Glenn Fant, Jr. and Gladys Sage Fant, Nancy was born January 20, 1937, in Holly Springs, Mississippi.

Her paternal grandparents lived right around the corner, and Nancy was often in their company. In her young life, Nancy also lived in Oxford, Mississippi, where her father was on the law school faculty at the University of Mississippi, and in Virginia Beach, Virginia and New Orleans, Louisiana, while her father served as a naval officer during World War II.

Nancy married the love of her life on Easter Sunday, April 14, 1963, in the First United Methodist Church in Holly Springs, Mississippi. Nancy and Sammy honeymooned in New Orleans and then Acapulco before settling in Corinth, where they lived and raised their five children.

After losing her husband she devoted her life to making sure her children received their college education. She re-entered the workforce with the Northeast Mississippi Regional Library in Corinth. She also was a volunteer with the Corinth Literacy Council, where she helped many adults learn to read and made many dear friends.

In 1992, Nancy relocated to Oxford, where she worked for the Honorable Neal Brooks Biggers, Jr. in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, a position she held for 15 years before retiring to Murfreesboro. Being closer to her children and grandchildren, she enjoyed her life at Adams Place and took advantage of the opportunity to make many new friends.

Her friendships were lifelong. “She called me Roxy Doxey, and I called her Ella Fant. We both loved Holly Springs, Montreat, Little Switzerland and singing You are My Sunshine at most any public gathering,” said Helen Doxey Tyson, her friend of seventy-seven years.

Nancy had a strong intellect, deep curiosity and was a wonderful student. She skipped two grades in elementary school and was an imaginative writer. She received her high school diploma from “Holly High” in Holly Springs and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Sophie Newcomb College at Tulane University in New Orleans, where she earned membership in Phi Beta Kappa and served as the vice-president of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Nancy was the beneficiary of a wonderful memory and a lively sense of humor. She could recall details of events from decades ago and spin hilarious tales for her various audiences.

Nancy was a gifted and inspired musician. She played the piano and the organ and continued her musical studies in college. She played the organ at the First Presbyterian Church in Corinth where she and Sammy became active members. Nancy ensured that all her children were exposed to music, whether in lessons or at performances of musicals, concerts or recitals or listening to classical music in the carpool. Her sons’ exposure included listening to their three sisters practice piano for two hours and fifteen minutes daily.

A graveside service will be held at Henry Cemetery, Corinth, MS at 4:00 PM on Monday, January 22, 2024.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Murfreesboro, TN at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, with a reception following.

The family will receive friends at the home of Collier and Fant Smith, 2223 Shannon Drive, Murfreesboro from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

The family will also receive friends at the home of Terre and Orma Smith, 1005 Peachtree Street, Corinth from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, January 22, 2024.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Legacy Fund – Capital, First Presbyterian Church, Murfreesboro or First United Methodist Church, Holly Springs, MS.

The family would like to thank the staff at Adams Place and Alive Hospice.

