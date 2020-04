Mrs. Thongbay Kanjanabout, age 79, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jalunsak Kanjanabout.

She is survived by her children; Udom Kanjanabout, Moe Kanjanabout, On Kanjanabout, Vatsana Kanjanabout, Stacie Vanida McKnight, Santy Kanjanabout, Ree Kanjanabout, Soumaly Hosein, Thatsany Kanjanabout, Sera Souvannasing; numerous grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

Private services will be held at a later date.

WoodfinChapel.com