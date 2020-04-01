James Ray Lawson, age 76, of Smyrna, died Monday, March 30, 2020. He was a native of Pound, VA, and was preceded in death by his daughters, Jenny Lynn Lawson and Jeannie Rae Lawson; parents Zona Irene Draughn and Hiram Dranghn; parents, Pearlie Mae Lawson Kitchen and Kedrick Kitchen; brother, Calvin Kedrick Draughn, and sister, Betty Yvonne Bouteiller.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judy Hurst Lawson; daughter, Nicole Hobson and her husband Rick of Hilton Head Island, SC; brothers, Larry Draughn and wife Terry of Athens, MI, and Hiram Draughn and wife Lana of Jabez, KY; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and a great nephew.

A private memorial service will be held for close family on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna immediately followed by a graveside service at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alive Hospice – https://www.alivehospice.org/donate.

