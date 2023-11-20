OBITUARY: Mary Elizabeth Burnett

Mary Elizabeth Burnett, age 81, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Stonecrest Medical Center.

She was a native of Davidson County and has lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She is a former employee of Chromalox and USECO.

Mary was preceded in death by her parent; Alfred and Ethel Lewis and brothers; Donnie and James “Jimmy” Lewis.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Lee Burnett, sons; Steve (Melissa) Burnett and Ricky (Sharon) Burnett, grandchildren; Kristen Burnett, Kim Collins, Garrett Burnett, Tyler Burnett, Hayley Burnett and Brittney McKee and greatgrandchildren, Henley Burnett, Bella Burnett, Abigail Burnett, Sophia Burnett, Addison McKee, Hayes McKee, Ethan Simpson, Braylen Collins, Spencer Collins, Cohen Collins and Abigail Burnett.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. at Ross Cemetery with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422.

