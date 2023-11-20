OBITUARY: Paul H. Young Sr.

Paul H. Young, Sr., age 74, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bridge at Hickory Woods Assisted Living in Nashville.

He was a native of Rutherford County and has lived most of his life in Leanna and Murfreesboro.

He was a member of Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He owned and operated Mid-State Building Supply in Murfreesboro from the mid-1980s through the early 2000s. He later co-founded Young’s Drywall Supply in 2004 with his two sons in Smyrna, TN.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; Jesse James and Margaret Gertrude Young and brother; Charles Young.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda J. Young, sons; Paul H. “Butch” Young, Jr. (April Black) and Charles E. Young (Terri Young), daughter; Jessica A. Murphy (Tracy Murphy), brothers; Jesse Young, Horace Young, Dorris Young and Robert Young; grandchildren; Andrew Thompson-Young, Paul H. “Trey” Young, III, Nicholas J. Murphy, Allie B. Murphy and Leah B. Young, and caregiver; Erin Oster.

Chapel Service at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 with Darrell Whaley officiating at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Andrew Thompson-Young, Trey Young, Jake Murphy, Tracy Murphy, Mitch Young, Coy Young, Kevin Young and Jason Richardson serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Donald Chesterfield, Ralph Carlton, Ryan Walker, Ben Jackson, Marvin Corley and Jared Frost.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolence at www.jenningsandayers.com.

