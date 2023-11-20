Gift Peace and Relaxation this Season with a Gift Card from A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa

These aren’t your average holiday gift cards. A gift card from A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa means gifting an experience your recipient will absolutely love. From our impeccably curated retail boutique to our luxurious menu of spa services to our top-ranking hair salon, A Moment’s Peace is Middle Tennessee’s only full-service salon and spa experience.

With more than twenty years of bringing peace and relaxation to our guests, giving your loved ones a gift card from our spa ensures they receive all the joy they deserve this holiday season.

Gift Peace

A gift card for spa services shows your loved ones that you care about their well-being and want to share the gift of relaxation this holiday season. Our spa has a full range of services from skilled technicians who will restore your gift recipient’s sense of peace after a stressful year. Consider a holiday gift card for a sumptuous facial, indulgent body wrap, or a luxurious massage.

Gift Radiance

At A Moment’s Peace, we have the best MD-grade skincare available in a relaxing spa environment. Our aestheticians are the area’s top professionals, providing treatments like Hydrafacial, medical-grade chemical peels, microneedling by SkinPen, and CO2Lift. A gift card for med spa services will leave your gift recipient with glowing, radiant skin for a revived start to the New Year.

Gift Beauty

Head-to-toe beauty services for utterly gorgeous gifting. A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa offers a full range of beauty services so your loved one can select their favorite experiences: sunless tanning, waxing, nail salon, or hair salon. Your gift card recipient will adore the freedom to choose the beauty services they love the most.

Gift Comfort

Our retail boutique is curated with the best selection in comfort, beauty, fashion, and home decor. A gift card from A Moment’s Peace is the perfect way to allow your gift recipient to stock up on the products they love or to snag a cozy item they’ve had their eye on. We have the comfiest robes and socks from Barefoot Dreams, holiday candles from Thymes Candles, gorgeous jewelry from ALCO Jewelry, and warm sweatshirts, beanies, and gloves from the bright fashions by Shiraleah.

Holiday Shopping Made Easy – Buy Your Gift Cards Online Today!

Purchasing your gift cards online couldn’t be easier at A Moment’s Peace! We offer multiple ways to receive your gift card so you can present your gift how you prefer: wrapped in person or delivered electronically!

When you purchase online, you simply select the electronic option to email, text, or print your digital gift card immediately, or you can choose to mail a physical gift card directly to the intended recipient.

We also have a Gift Concierge service that you can use if you’d like help putting together a gift card for a spa package or if you have multiple gift cards that you need to purchase. Gift cards can also be purchased in person at the spa if you’d like to wrap them yourself. We’re happy to accommodate all of your needs this holiday season!

Get started online today, call us at 615-224-0770 for more assistance, or book your appointment for a spa service to get ready for the holidays!