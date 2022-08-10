OBITUARY: Lester Wright Levi

Mr. Lester Wright Levi, age 93 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Alive Hospice, Nashville.

He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Murfreesboro and taught mathematics at MTSU for over 30 years.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, August 12, 2022 from 3:00 pm until the time of a memorial service beginning at 5:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

A full obituary will be posted once it is available. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

