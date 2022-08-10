OBITUARY: Jerry Wayne Harrison Sr.

We regret to announce the passing of Jerry Wayne Harrison Sr., 77, of Smyrna, TN, on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Jerry was originally from Qulin, MO. Jerry served in the US Army for eight years. He was retired from Thompson Machinery, in LaVergne, TN, where he worked for 32 years. Jerry was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents TB and Glendola Harrison. His brothers Ronnie, Tommy and Jimmy Harrison and sister Brenda Kay McGowan.

He is survived by his wife Edith Elizabeth Harrison, Smyrna. His brother Roger Harrison, Murfreesboro and his sisters Francis Marie Campbell, Qulin, MO, and Glenda Fay Riddle, Wappapello, MO. His children Thomas Gray, Qulin, MO, Jerry Harrison Jr., Americus, GA, Bob Fortel, Shelbyville, TN and Danny Harrison, Murfreesboro, TN. His grandchildren Angie Herren and Chris Quaite of Qulin, MO Steve Norman and Wanda Thomas of Americus, GA, Jordan Thornton of Cartersville, GA, Corvette and Trey Harrison of Murfreesboro, TN, Shelby and Caleb Fortel of Shelbyville, TN. His great-grandchildren Sara Lee Ann Thomas, Gaga Norman and Shay Norman of Americus, GA.

Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. Mark Rosson will officiate. A graveside service will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. in Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at Pegram with full military honors. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

