Mr. Kenneth “Ken” Edward Pietrzyk, age 72, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, January 8, 2021.

He was born in Chicago, IL to the late Edward and Stella Habinka Pietrzyk. Ken proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a nuclear plant operator on the USS Enterprise. After his military service, he completed a degree in the accounting from the University of Illinois and received his CPA certification. He worked as a CPA for 33 years. During that time, Ken served on the board of Danville, IL Public Library, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Green Bay, WI, and Oneida Golf and Country Club in Green Bay. He was a member of the De Pere, WI Rotary Club and Murfreesboro Rotary Club where he enthusiastically participated in many volunteer projects. Ken was a Stephen minister for St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Murfreesboro and also prepared tax returns through the VITA program in Murfreesboro which he said, “was the best job he ever had.” Ken was an avid bicycle rider throughout his life and enjoyed golfing with friends.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers, kindness, help, and friendship. A special thank you to the staff on 1B, the respiratory therapy department, and Jim Farley at the speech therapy department at the VA Hospital in Murfreesboro.

Ken is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane Pietrzyk; children, Glen Pietrzyk and his wife Roberta of South Beloit, IL and Gail Moss and her husband Brian of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Jonathan Pietrzyk, Kenneth Brain, and Elizabeth Pietrzyk; sister, Nancy Carter and her husband Chuck of Greeneville, TN; nephew, Brian Pultorak and his wife Katie; and niece, Jenna Ackermann and her husband Nate.

A Memorial Mass at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and military burial of cremated remains will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

