Wanda J. Shaver, age 74, of LaVergne, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 8, 2021. A native of Putnam County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Velma Dishman Conley.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, William “Bill” Shaver; daughter, Cindy Shaver of Smyrna; son, Jerry Shaver of LaVergne, TN; and grandchildren, Cody Shaver, Dylan Shaver, Savannah Shaver, Maddie Lambert, Jaxon Pierce, Raegan Shaver, and Hadlee Shaver.

Mrs. Shaver was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended the Smyrna Ward. She was a retired licensed practical nurse.

Family will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. There will also be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ward One in Cookeville,TN with burial following in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Putnam County, TN.

Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name.

Thy kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive our debts, as we forgive our debtors.

And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen